Bibb County Sheriff's Office: Woman in critical condition after husband shot her

MACON, Ga. — A woman is in critical condition after her husband allegedly shot her Sunday night, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say 70-year-old Eddie Gene Williams and his 75-year-old wife were arguing in their home in the 2700 block of Alandale Drive when Williams shot her.

Deputies say when they responded around 5 p.m., Williams surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody. He's charged with aggravated assault. He's being held at the Bibb County Jail without bond.

His wife was transported to Atrium Health Navicent where she's listed in critical condition.