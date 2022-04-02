Bibb County Sheriff's Office's CHAMPS program aims to help keep children off the streets

CHAMPS, which stands for "Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety," aims to teach drug awareness, peer pressure, and many other topics

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office are now running their educational programs for minors in person again after being hold because of the rise of COVID-19 cases around the US.

Last year, Macon broke a record for annual homicides, which prompted Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller to present a plan to combat the killings.

The CHAMPS program was started to help Georgia's children prepare for a successful life.

CHAMPS, which stands for "Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety," aims to help keep kids off the streets through drug awareness, peer pressure, and many other topics.

Deputy Sahkera Wooten is the sheriff's office's "CHAMPion" in the Bibb County School District.

"I want to teach them all kinds of life skills that they will get from CHAMPS and will not be able to get from home or in the curriculum in school," said Deputy Wooten.

CHAMPS school visits were on hold for two months due to a rise in COVID cases, but now, Deputy Wooten along and the students can be face-to-face as they prepare for a better future.

"It was really nice because she stopped her job to talk to us about the things we should never do," noted one student.

The CHAMPS program is one of many Bibb County Sheriff's programs that are now running in person again after being on hold due to COVID.

13WMAZ spoke to several people on the Bibb County Sheriff's Office who said they're excited to be able to get back in the community again.