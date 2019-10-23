MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating a person shot on Jeffersonville Road near Roseview Drive just before 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies got the call about a woman shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old woman who had been shot in her right leg. It was reported that the victim was walking on Jeffersonville Road when an unknown suspect started shooting. No one else was hurt.

The woman was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where she is listed in stable condition.

There is no information on the suspect.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

