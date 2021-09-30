Bibb County shows off new additions to Lake Tobesofkee, including pickleball courts

Other additions include remodeled bathrooms, an enclosed pavilion, and three other updated pavilions at Sandy Beach Water Park.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County celebrated the completion of its Phase 2 beautification projects at Lake Tobesofkee with a ribbon cutting Thursday morning.

That includes four new pickleball courts, an enclosed pavilion, and three other updated pavilions at Sandy Beach Water Park.

Pickleball is a sport that's growing in popularity in Central Georgia. John Roberts has played for three years and says Macon is a leader in the pickleball world.

"Something we're very proud of and want to make sure we stay in front of," he said.

There are over 30 courts in Macon-Bibb County, according to Roberts.

He says pickleball is "great exercise, the people are great, it's a tremendous community."

Pickleball enthusiast Joe McDaniel adds, "This is a really big day for the pickleball community." McDaniel says when you start playing, you won't want to stop.

Over $1 million in SPLOST money funded the projects. Director of Lake Tobesofkee, Donald Bracewell, says it's already paying off.

"I've already seen a little bit of an increase in revenue," he said. "Just visit and look."

You'll also see renovated bathrooms and pavilions at Claystone Park.

If you'd like to visit the courts and see the other new additions, you can go right past the water park at 6880 Moseley Dixon Road.