Bibb County shuts down yard, bulk waste collection after employees exposed to COVID-19

Bibb EMA is trying to find private collection services to run the routes

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County is shutting down its yard and bulk waste collection service after employees reported exposure to people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The county says right now they're short staffed.

The Emergency Management Agency is trying to find private collection services to run the routes.

In the meantime, if you have a pile of waste that needs to be collected, you can call the Solid Waste Department at 478-803-0499.

