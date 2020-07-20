Bibb County shuts down yard, bulk waste collection after employees exposed to COVID-19

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County is shutting down its yard and bulk waste collection service after employees reported exposure to people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The county says right now they're short staffed.
The Emergency Management Agency is trying to find private collection services to run the routes.
In the meantime, if you have a pile of waste that needs to be collected, you can call the Solid Waste Department at 478-803-0499.
