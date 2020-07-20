x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

local

Bibb County shuts down yard, bulk waste collection after employees exposed to COVID-19

Bibb EMA is trying to find private collection services to run the routes

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County is shutting down its yard and bulk waste collection service after employees reported exposure to people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The county says right now they're short staffed.

The Emergency Management Agency is trying to find private collection services to run the routes.

In the meantime, if you have a pile of waste that needs to be collected, you can call the Solid Waste Department at 478-803-0499.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

GHSA pushes start of football season back two weeks

Georgia's COVID-19 case curve as of July 19

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.