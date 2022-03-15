Bibb County students celebrate love and kindness for 'Peace Week'

"Peace" is the word of the week for the schools in Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — "Peace" is the word of the week for the schools in Bibb County.

Monday marked the start of "Bibb Peace Week" in the Bibb County School District. The county is encouraging schools to bring peace by celebrating the good in everyone.

Veterans Elementary School decided to kick off their week with a parade.

It featured kids from all grade levels at the school, officials from the county, and McGruff the Crime Dog.

Students like Chassity Hickson, a fifth-grader at Veterans, expressed ways we can all show kindness to on another.

She says, "You can compliment them, help them when they're going through something tough, and encourage them."