MACON, Ga. — For some Bibb County students, their international studies trip to Japan took a surprise turn when a typhoon hit Tokyo, extending their trip three extra days.

When you walk into Rutland High School, you can't help but notice the flags from different countries hanging from the ceiling. Principal Wendy Pooler says it promotes their diverse opportunities offered to students.

"We're a school of international studies, so this is an international studies component that's embedded into our English, social studies, science, and math classes," Pooler said.

This year, 14 Rutland students traveled to Japan to learn about their education system and experience their culture. During their trip, Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan.

"Of course, going into unknown situations there's some anxiousness, but we sent two of the best teachers that we have, that made sure students were stable, that made sure they were in constant contact with parents," Pooler said.

They were stuck in Japan for three extra days and had to stay in a hotel in Tokyo during the storm.

"They were supposed to only spend seven or eight days; now that trip has extended 10 to 12 days because of the weather," Pooler said.

We checked in with two students, Chandler Wood and Alyssa Gammie, at around 6 p.m. Eastern Time -- about 7 a.m. in Japan -- to see what it was like during the storm.

"It started raining Friday night, the winds started catching up, and it got dark, and Saturday we woke up, and it rained just about all day. We started seeing rain gusts going across the parking lots outside of our hotel, and there were still people doing their own thing," Wood said.

Media Specialist Lee Norfield chaperoned their trip from the city of Karube to Tokyo and says they've been treated well.

"It's been awesome, and even during the time when we were stranded here, city officials from Karube were with us the whole time. They stayed here in the hotel. They made sure we had three meals a day. We could not have asked for more accommodating people to work with us," Norfield said.

Pooler says they had everything in place to keep them safe and sound.

"We knew going into it that they were prepared. They had prepped for this. There were a lot of moving parts, and we did not feel that cancelling the trip would be a positive solution," Pooler said.

The students visited Tokyo's Disneyland during their extra time there.

They'll return to Macon Tuesday night around 7 p.m.

