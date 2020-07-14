Bibb County to close park pavilions, basketball courts and playgrounds

Certain amenities at parks will be closed starting Wednesday, but the actual parks and trails will remain open

MACON, Ga. — Starting Wednesday, Macon-Bibb County is implementing more preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This comes off the heels of Mayor Robert Reichert's executive order from last week that urged people to wear masks and for businesses to put preventative measures into place to protect customers and staff.

The measures being implemented this week includes closing park pavilions, sports fields, basketball courts and playgrounds.

Open spaces, like trails and parks, will remain open since people can be socially distant.

Departments and offices will also be implementing telework and staggered schedules to minimized interactions between employees and the public.

Plexiglass barriers will be installed at desks for people that interact with the public, and all people visiting government offices should call ahead to make appointments.

The county is also ending the issuance of new special event permits and increasing cleaning of public park bathrooms.

The county says some of those measures will impact services since office access will be limited, and some crews working on roads and parks will have alternating schedules.