Bibb County to demolish Magnolia Court Motel

The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April, and now, they're set tear it down Friday at 9 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A Macon motel that was deemed a nuisance earlier this year is set to be demolished Friday morning.

The county closed the Magnolia Court Motel back in April.

Macon-Bibb County announced the motel on Houston Road will be demolished Friday at 9 a.m.

The county says the building's owner, Rasheed Virani, will pay for the demolition.

They closed it a few months ago because of "significant public health and code enforcement issues." It received several violations for exposed wires, unsafe roof conditions, and no water or electricity, forcing more than 30 people to be displaced.