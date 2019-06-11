MACON, Ga. — Driving down Hartley Bridge Road you can see a house, but you can't see the mess behind it.

Laverne Tison says the pile has turned into a mini-landfill in the last two years.

"I sit on my deck in the morning and try to enjoy my coffee and I look across there and see the trash pile and right now I think I can smell it," said Tison.

She says renters have left a pile of mattresses, trash bags, and a grocery cart.

According to the county tax assessors office, the property owner lives in Florida.

"I want them to get in touch with the owners who own the house and get them to clean it up, I won't be happy until they do," said Tison.

She started contacting the city in June, but says she's been sent around to different departments.

County spokesperson Chris Floore says that trash like this left in roadways should be reported to SeeClickFix, so that they can send out the Solid Waste Department to help clean it up.

But when it comes to trash on private property? That should be reported to code enforcement.

Floore says county code enforcement can't get immediate results. They have to try to contact the owners and cite them for a violation.

If the owners don't respond to the violation, they can be summoned to court.

"I have considered selling everything and leaving here, but why would I want to pick up and leave and have that expense on me to leave when its someone else's place to clean it up," asked Tison.

She says she's running out of options. The trash has turned into a safety concern for her and her dog Molly.

The county says they've received a few reports of trash on Hartley Bridge Road and they're looking to see if a formal request has been filed.

