Bibb County votes to set OLOST election date

If the penny sales tax passes in November, people in Macon-Bibb County could expect to see their property taxes drop.

MACON, Ga. — A proposed tax at the cash register could cut your property tax bill.

Tuesday night, Macon-Bibb County Commission voted to call a special election in November that would let you vote on the "other local option sales tax," or OLOST.

Lawmakers passed the measure earlier this year. Governor Brian Kemp later signed it.

In return, you'll get charged one more cent on the dollar for taxable items you buy.