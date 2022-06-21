Bibb school leaders, community gather to get to know new Superintendent Dan Sims

A meet-and-greet was held at Rutland High School for Macon-Bibb County's next superintendent, Dr. Dan A. Sims.

MACON, Ga. — Tuesday, Rutland High School hosted a meet-and-greet for Bibb County's next superintendent.

The goal was for the Bibb County Schools community to get to know Dan A. Sims and his plans for the district's future.

Sims says he hopes to build on outgoing superintendent Curtis Jones' VIP program.

He also wants to get the whole community involved in a child's learning process.

Sims also outlined the plan for his first 90 days.

"I will focus primarily on listening and learning, engaging and collaborating with different individuals -- of course, in the district, but also, all throughout the community," said Sims. "This will be a time for me to learn as much as I can."