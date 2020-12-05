MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:52 p.m.:

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, the apartment complex was vacant and no one was hurt.

------

Bibb crews are fighting a fire at a Macon apartment complex on Ivanowna Street off Boulevard in east Macon.

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, about 10 units are burning. No other information was given.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.