According to Chief Shane Edwards with Macon-Bibb Fire, it is a large commercial fire at a recycling center where they drop off large green dumpsters.

Chief Edwards says the call came in just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, reported by a passerby. The last person on the property left at 4:30 p.m., Edwards said.

Arson is not suspected at this time.