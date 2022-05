Two fire engines, a ladder truck, and a fire rescue squad arrived at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 11:45 p.m.:

Firefighters have put out the blaze.

------------

Bibb crews are at the scene of a structure fire on Dennis Street just off Kitchens Street.

Two fire engines, a ladder truck, and a fire rescue squad are currently at the scene. Georgia Power was also on hand.

There is no information on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries at this time.