MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:40 p.m.:

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a woman was found dead in the fire. She has not been identified.

----------

Bibb firefighters are battling a structure fire on 8925 Thomaston Road.

According to Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, they got a call Wednesday night about people trapped in a burning building. He says crews are on the scene searching and one firefighter is reported to be injured.

Bibb deputies are blocking the road to keep traffic away from the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as information comes in.

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.