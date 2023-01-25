Bibb crews to demolish home for Cliffview Park beautification project

Crews will demolish a house and surrounding structures on Cliffview Drive to help improve Cliffview Lake Park off of Houston Road in south Macon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A beautification project is about to get started in south Bibb County.

Thursday morning, Mayor Lester Miller and Parks and Beautification Director Mike Glisson are scheduled to hold a news conference and demolition to mark the start of the project.

Crews will demolish a house and surrounding structures on Cliffview Drive to help improve Cliffview Lake Park off of Houston Road in south Macon.

It's part of Macon-Bibb's ongoing effort in the fight against blight.

The demolition is set to start at 10 a.m. Thursday.

"Improving recreation was one of the areas thousands of people asked me to focus on, and I know this neighborhood has long been promised this beautiful - but hard to access - area get much-needed improvements," says Mayor Lester Miller.