MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this article is from a previous story about how candidates in the mayor's race plan to reduce crime

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is celebrating good news: an 8% drop in crime in 2019 and the safest year since consolidation.

The department released its year-end numbers on Tuesday.

They show, as expected, that homicides dropped from 42 in 2018 to 26 last year.

But they also show big drops in several other areas, including: commercial robberies (down 21%), entering autos (down 14%), and home burglaries (down 29%).

Overall, the department reports 8,010 crimes reported last year, and that's the lowest total since the city and county merged at the start of 2014.

Crime has dropped by nearly a quarter since that year, the sheriff's office reported.

The numbers do show more personal robberies last year and more shoplifting.

Violent crime still rose 1%, and the sheriff's office again investigated about 10 aggravated assaults a week -- about the same as in 2018.

Crime rose 5% from 2017 to 2018.

RELATED: 2018 Bibb County crime numbers show most violent year since consolidation

The complete 2019 numbers:

Homicide: from 42 in 2018 to 26 last year. Down 38%

Commercial robberies: from 93 to 73. Down 21%

Aggravated assault/battery: from 526 to 522. Down 0.8%

Rape: from 46 to 52. Up 13%

Personal robbery: from 191 to 239. Up 25%

Violent crime: from 898 to 912. Up 1.5%

Commercial burglaries: from 382 to 371. Down 3%

Residential burglaries: from 1334 to 950. Down 29%

Entering auto: from 1626 to 1402. Down 14%

Auto theft: from 652 to 622. Down 5%

Other larceny: from 2,887 to 2628. Down 9%

Arson: from 54 to 53. Down 2%

Shoplifting: from 885 to 1,072. Up 21%

Property crime: from 7,820 to 7,098. Down 9%

Total: from 8,718 to 8,010. Down 8%

RELATED HEADLINES

Mayor Robert Reichert gives last State of the Community address

GBI agent J.T. Ricketson says he's running for Bibb County sheriff

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.