Bibb DA a no-show at press briefing held to highlight her recent actions

MACON, Ga. — The Macon District Attorney’s Office held a quarterly briefing Friday, applauding action it's taken since January when DA Anita Reynolds Howard took office.

Multiple members of her administration were at the conference, but she was not there herself.

According to Assistant District Attorney Cindy Adams, the office has indicted over 400 cases and completed two murder trials. The office is also participating in the county’s Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) initiative.

This week, a murder trial was scheduled to happen for 20-year-old Jeremy Kendrick, but Bibb Superior Court was forced to postpone it because not enough jurors showed up.

Reporters questioned Adams and other office administration about Howard's whereabouts, but she would not answer.

“We are here to answer any questions that you have today,” said Adams. “She has a very competent staff. The trials, everything has been conducted as usual, business is going on as usual in our office.”

Adams also showed reporters a magazine that Howard’s office sent to constituents in the judicial circuit earlier in June. It outlines events the DA’s office will be involved in or host, as well as the some of the office’s initiatives over the last six months.

13WMAZ asked where the office got the money used to produce the magazines. Adams said, “I don’t oversee the money.”

She also said she didn't know if the office would be releasing more issues of the magazine.