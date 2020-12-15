Bibb DA requests special prosecutor in multi-county gambling, racketeering case

The Georgia Attorney General's Office will now appoint one to the case

MACON, Ga. — Bibb District Attorney David Cooke has requested a special prosecutor in a multi-county gambling and racketeering case.

Last week, Cooke’s office announced that 16 people had been indicted in a case his office has been investigating for well over a year.

On Tuesday, he sent out a news release that says he’s requesting a special prosecutor due to concerns he’s heard about the case.

“In light of the concerns raised in the past week about this case, and considering my ethical duty as district attorney, I have disqualified the Macon Judicial Circuit from prosecuting it,” Cooke said. “An independent prosecutor appointed from outside the jurisdiction will help ensure public confidence that this case is handled fairly and objectively.”

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office will now appoint a special prosecutor.

BACKGROUND

Business owners from the Macon, Savannah and Statesboro area were indicted by a Bibb County grand jury last week.

Among those indicted were a former Georgia Department of Revenue agent, a former Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office captain and a former Bibb County deputy.

Campaign contribution reports say that at least five of the 16 people that were indicted in the investigation donated to Bibb DA-elect Anita Howard’s campaign.

Howard’s staff emailed the following statement when 13WMAZ reached out to her:

"As the new District Attorney of the Macon Judicial Circuit, I will uphold the law and administer justice fairly and equitably for all. No one is above the law. The primary concerns this community has evidenced continue to be ignored and the outcries have fallen on deaf ears. This community is in a crisis that has resulted in young adults like Jhacaya Mann, a 22 year old mother of 2, being gunned downed in our streets, and families continuing to be torn apart. I will be a District Attorney that reflects this community and addresses its needs. I join with Coroner Leon Jones, other elected officials, faith based leaders, and this community in the call to cease this violence that is breaking our community apart."

13WMAZ then spoke to legal experts and asked them if her accepting campaign contributions from crime suspects was legal or ethical. They said it was both legal and not an ethical violation.

Bibb DA-elect Anita Reynolds Howard was sworn in Saturday, but will not officially take office until Jan. 2021.