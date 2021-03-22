Deputies arrested 20-year-old Zontravion Keontae Hernandez after a traffic stop on Highway 87 near the Monroe County line Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies say one man was arrested Saturday and are looking for another in the murder of a Macon 16-year-old Monday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Butts County deputies arrested 20-year-old Zontravion Keontae Hernandez after a traffic stop on Highway 87 near the Monroe County line Saturday. Hernandez is a suspect in the murder of 16-year-old Ahmori Searcy, who was shot and killed on March 3 at the Majestic Gardens Apartments on 2590 Rocky Creek Road.

Butts deputies arrested Hernandez after confirming he had warrants from the Bibb sheriff's office. He was taken to the Bibb County jail Monday where he is charged with Murder and Armed Robbery and is being held without bond.

Deputies are asking for your help in finding the second suspect, 21-year-old Vernon DeShawn Grable.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers previously announced that there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.