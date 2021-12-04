Bibb deputies arrest 2nd suspect accused of killing Macon 16-year-old

21-year-old Vernon DeShawn Grable is charged with Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a Macon 16-year-old.

That's according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

16-year-old Ahmori Searcy was shot and killed on March 3 at the Majestic Gardens Apartments on 2590 Rocky Creek Road. Last month, Butts County deputies arrested the first suspect, 20-year-old Zontravion Keontae Hernandez, after a traffic stop on Highway 87 near the Monroe County line.

Monday, deputies say at around 3:30 p.m., a Crimestoppers tip was called in about the location of a second suspect, 21-year-old Vernon DeShawn Grable. Deputies arrested Grable at the America’s Best Inn Macon at 4991 Harrison Road. He was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony. There is no bond at this time.