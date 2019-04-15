Bibb deputies have arrested three minors suspected in burglary at the Capitol Cycle shop located at 4950 Mercer University Drive last Thursday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, three minors, ages 12, 14, and 16 years old, were arrested at their homes after deputies investigated the burglary.

The two dirt bikes that were stolen from the shop were recovered.

