5th person charged in connection with Macon teen's murder

17-year-old Antonio King was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

A fifth person is now in custody and charged in connection with the murder of a Macon teen.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Antonio King was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony-(Murder).

18-year-old Shamarian Chatfield was shot and killed on October 12 at the Neighborhood Gas Station, located at 3102 Napier Avenue.

Members of the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located King and took him into custody without incident.

In addition to King, James Hotdric Tolliver, Ishaaq Taylor, Andrew Raqati Hollis and Reshawn Taylor were previously charged in the case.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.