Bibb deputies arrested a man wanted for arson Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old James Randall Spensley was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening for attempting to set fires to a Jones County Deputy's and Jasper County Investigator’s homes in July.

The release says Spensley was driving a stolen GMC Sierra, which investigators found abandoned on Lamar Road just south of Zebulon Road in Macon.

Spensley was found walking on Zebulon Road toward Interstate 475. Bibb County Sheriff's deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested Spensley and took him to the Jones County Sheriff's Office.

© 2018 WMAZ