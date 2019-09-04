Bibb deputies arrested a man for drug possession in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Inverness Avenue Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies saw 25-year-old Andre Terrell Chatman trying to hide in a dark area. While deputies were approaching Chatman, he tried to drop a backpack he had been carrying. When asked about the bag, he became very defensive and acting nervous. Chatman told deputies that he had marijuana in the bag and that was why he was nervous.

Deputies searched his backpack and found multiple individual bags of marijuana and a large number of Ecstasy pills in the backpack and on Chatman. He was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute. Chatman was released on a $10,650 bond on Sunday.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.