Macon — Bibb deputies arrested a man wanted for a July 9 aggravated assault and armed robbery Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Drequan O'Shay Taylor robbed Bryan Freeman at gunpoint last month. The release says Freeman left the M & M grocery located on Montpelier Avenue and turned onto Pansy Avenue. Freeman says several people were standing in the middle of the roadway. When he stopped his car, Taylor opened the passenger door took several items from Freeman's car and demanded money. When Freeman said he didn't have any money, Taylor shot him in both legs.

Freeman drove himself to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Taylor was arrested Friday. He was charged with Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery. He is being held at the Bibb County jail without bond.

