Bibb deputies arrest man in connection with robbery of Family Dollar

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection with the robbery of a family Dollar located at at 951 Hillcrest Boulevard in Macon.
In a press release, they say that just before 3 p.m. on Friday they responded to reports of a disgruntled man inside the store stealing items and stuffing them in his clothes.
When he was confronted by the store clerk, he brandished a boxcutter and waved it at them "in a threating manner," the release said.
Deputies say the man fled the tore on foot.
After reviewing footage from the store's cameras, deputies identified the man as 55-year-old Thomas Dewayne Williams of Macon.
After a search, investigators found Williams and arrested him. He was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he faces a charge of Commercial Armed Robbery.
He is being held without bond.
