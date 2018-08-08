Bibb County deputies have arrested a man connected to a July shooting.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Montago Javon Mann was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting that happened July 21 on the 3600 block of Case Street.

The release says Mann is connected to the shooting of 28-year-old John Willie Ellison, who was shot in the chest last month.

Mann is charged with Aggravated Assault and is being held at the Bibb County jail without bond.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

