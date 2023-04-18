Suspect arrested in Macon 2021 pool-hall death

The Bibb Sheriff's Office arrested the man who allegedly punched 54-year-old Larry Liggins at a Macon bar, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in an involuntary manslaughter investigation.

According to a release, Bibb deputes arrested 32-year-old Justin Antryon Collins around 8 p.m. on Monday night.

Collins was wanted in Bibb County for involuntary manslaughter, after a case in January 2021 where he punched 54-year-old Larry Liggins in BJ Billiard's, causing him to fall and hit his head on a wooden pillar.

Liggins later died from his injuries.

On Monday, Bibb investigators say they saw Collins leaving the Texaco at 4476 Ocmulgee East Boulevard when they tried to stop him.

Collins began to run from the investigators and began a foot-chase. Deputies got to the scene to help, and ended up capturing and arresting Collins.

Collins was also wanted in Chatham County for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless driving.

He was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, where his arrest warrant for Involuntary manslaughter was served.