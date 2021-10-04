Bibb deputies arrest man wanted for sexual assault, kidnapping

31-year-old Marquez Dontae Tukes is charged with 3 counts Sexual Assault, 2 counts Aggravated Assault, 2 counts of False Imprisonment, Armed Robbery and kidnapping

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man wanted on several assault charges Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 5 p.m., deputies got a tip saying the suspect, 31-year-old Marquez Dontae Tukes, was at the Market Place Store located at 2006 Vineville Avenue. When they made it to the scene, they found and arrested Tukes without incident.

Tukes was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with three counts of Sexual Assault, two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of False Imprisonment, Armed Robbery and Kidnapping. He is being held without bond.