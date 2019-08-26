MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man Monday suspected in a shooting last month.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 8:30 p.m. on July 29, deputies got the call about a shooting at a home on the 1900 block of Thomas Drive. They say 19-year-old Lorenzo Davis and 17-year-old Camerone Lane Cherry were arguing in Davis' mother's yard. When the mother told Cherry to leave, he pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots before driving away.

Deputies say bullets hit the home next door, but no one was hurt.

Monday, investigators found and arrested Cherry after questioning him. He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault. He is being held without bond.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

