Bibb deputies arrest two teens for car break-ins at Hunters Run Apartments

Those arrested were 17-year-old Pierre Zion Lowe and a 16-year-old juvenile.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's office has arrested two teenagers in connection with entering vehicles Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Bibb Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies responded to the apartment complex after receiving a call for people entering vehicles.

This happened at the Hunters Run Apartments, located at 6001 Thomaston Road at around 2 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Pierre Zion Lowe and a 16-year-old male juvenile.

The teens were arrested after a brief foot chase.

Deputies found a handgun in Lowe’s possession during the incident.

Lowe was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of attempt to commit certain felonies and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Lowe has a bond of $8,300.

The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with entering auto and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The 16-year-old’s case has been turned over to the Juvenile Court.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have information you can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.