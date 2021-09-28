Bibb deputies use raw chicken to lure stubborn gator from Macon pond

The homeowners were worried because they have small children.

MACON, Ga. — Some concerned Macon homeowners can rest easier after Bibb deputies wrangled an unwanted reptilian guest out of a pond in their area.

According to a Facebook post on the Bibb County Sheriff's Office page, Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo caught an alligator in a pond on newly-purchased property. The homeowners were worried because they have small children.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo caught this little guy in a dog trap with raw... Posted by Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

The post says Galeazzo used raw chicken in a dog trap to lure the gator after it refused to come out of the water.