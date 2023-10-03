Bibb deputies capture alligator in Macon front yard

In a post to Facebook, they say they have nicknamed the gator "wild bill."

MACON, Ga. — One Macon family said "see ya later!" to a medium sized alligator in their yard when Bibb deputies came to take it away.

In a post to Facebook, the Sheriff's office said that their Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo came out to get the gator after a late night 911 call.

They say the have nicknamed the gator "wild bill," and he was released back into the wild, unharmed and away from humans.

They described wild bill as "a little angry and slightly crazy."

He measured 4ft, 6inches long.