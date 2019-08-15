MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man caught on camera allegedly stealing mail from a north Macon home.

According to a news release issued on Thursday, the suspect was 20 minutes after a lookout was distributed to news outlets the day before and a tip was called in to Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

Deputies found 23-year-old Shane Moody at the Intown Suites on Eisenhower Parkway.

They arrested him after a short foot chase and he was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with theft by taking.

He also had outstanding warrants for theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass on unrelated cases. He is currently being held on a $1,950.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending. Anyone with more information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

