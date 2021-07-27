'This is an ongoing problem': Bibb deputies crack down on street racing

Nearly a dozen people were arrested over the weekend after deputies broke up racing in a west Macon shopping center

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County shopping center is quiet now, but the sheriff’s office says it’s been a drag racing hot spot. It’s located on Mercer University Drive, right across from the Macon Mall.

Over the weekend, deputies broke up the racing. They issued 15 citations, made 11 arrests, and towed 24 cars.

“This is an ongoing problem that we had to take the next step. We put out plenty of warnings, we ran off a lot of cars from gathering illegally [and] doing illegal things on private property,” said Lt. Reginald Thomas.

Thomas says the sheriff’s office has received dozens of complaints about street racing and reckless driving. They want to stop the problem before it leads to a bigger one.

Nourelhuoa Abdelnour owns the beauty supply shop in the plaza. She says the parking lot is full of trash after the racing groups gather.

“Hopefully we have more respect, more control,” she said. “Hopefully police can keep this a more better, safe area.”

Back in May, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill outlawing street racing, which he said was a big problem in Atlanta.

HB 534 expanded the definition of reckless and dangerous driving, and set new penalties for repeat offenders.

Thomas says the sheriff’s office is doing all they can to keep the streets safe under the new law.

Anyone with information on street racing in Bibb County can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.