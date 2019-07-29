MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they have a problem with people driving too fast on the I-16/I-75 interchange. Deputies are working on getting folks to slow down on the stretch of road.

"I definitely see a lot of speeding, a lot of road work," Austin Edwards said.

Edwards travels on the interchange a lot and says it's not uncommon to see people flying down the road.

"It is not too safe for everybody to just go in there like they own the road," Edwards said.

But recently he says he has seen more law enforcement.

"I definitely think that it is a good thing. They are out here looking after everybody," Edwards said.

Captain Brad Wolfe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are keeping their eyes on the pavement.

"It is a problem, it is a huge problem, speeding on the interchange out there in the construction zone especially," Wolfe said.

Wolfe says deputies have issued about 33 citations this year in construction zones. When it comes to the interchange, Wolfe says deputies face an uphill battle.

"The traffic guys, like I said, have come up with some creative ways to position themselves and get out there, but then you know they find a good way to do it, and the construction does a lane shift or something, changes up what they have been doing, so we have to find a safe way to do it," Wolfe said.

He says things like barricades on the interchange make it tough to watch for speeders.

"It is very dangerous, you got to be able to evaluate constantly what you are doing and be prepared for another driver who is not paying attention," Wolfe said.

For now, Edwards is taking that advice keeping safety on his mind.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is asking all drivers to slow down in work zones. Spokeswoman for GDOT Penny Brooks says workers are sometimes behind barricades and working on bridges in the sky, keeping them out of harm's way.