Investigators say someone called Amazon to report a bomb threat

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Macon on Saturday.

According to Lt. Sean DeFoe, a bomb threat was called into Amazon around 12:30 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office received a call from Amazon around 1 p.m.

Everyone has been evacuated.

Deputies and fire crews are currently sweeping the building.

The building is located at 6803-6999 Skipper Road in Macon.