Investigators say someone called security to report a bomb threat

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County sheriff’s office deputies are at the Kohl’s Distribution Center in Macon on Monday.

According to Lt. Sean DeFoe, a bomb threat was called into the security gate at the building.

Deputies and fire crews are now going through the building to see if the threat was legitimate.

The building is located at 3030 Airport E. Parkway in south Bibb County.