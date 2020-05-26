MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are currently at the scene of a shooting in Payne City.

According to Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the scene is active and is located near Brookdale Avenue and Short Street.

Sheriff David Davis says it all began around 9 a.m. Monday when deputies were responding to a call of a person shot.

The shooting victim was shot in the leg and abdomen and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He says the person they believe to be the shooter has gone into a house on Green Street. So far, they've been unresponsive and a hostage negotiator is at the scene.

No one else is injured and based on contact with family members of the shooter, Davis says he is likely the only person in the house.

They believe an argument between the two men led up to the shooting.

Davis says he's hopeful there's no threat to the community and that his deputies have the scene contained.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

