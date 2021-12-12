Bibb deputies investigate armed robbery at Discount 2 Grocery

Reports say a man wearing a facial covering entered the store and took out his firearm.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Discount Grocery 2 Sunday night in Macon.

It happened at the 4116 Napier Avenue location around 10 p.m.

Reports say a man wearing a facial covering entered the store and took out his firearm. The man demanded money from the store clerk.

After the clerk gave him some, he ran away. No one got hurt.

The man is described as wearing a black jumpsuit and black face covering.