Bibb deputies investigate armed robbery at Macon Dollar General

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating a commercial armed robbery at a Dollar General in west Macon.

According to a media release, it happened at the location on 5544 Thomaston Road around 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

Reports say someone entered the store with a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

After taking cash from the safe, he fired a shot into the air, and then ran from the store on foot.

He was last seen running towards the rear of the building.

No one got hurt.

The suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and a skull mask.