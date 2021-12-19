x
Bibb deputies investigate bomb threat at Outback Steakhouse

A person called the restaurant and claimed there was a bomb in the building.
Credit: COURTESY OF BLOOMIN' BRANDS
Bloomin' Brands operates Outback Steakhouse.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies investigated a bomb threat Sunday evening at Outback Steakhouse in Macon. 

The Sheriff's Office says an unknown person called the restaurant and claimed there was a bomb in the building.

Deputies responded to the restaurant on Arkwright Road just after 7:45 p.m.

They cleared out all employees and customers while the bomb disposal K-9 unit checked the building.

The unit determined there were no explosive devices in the building, and everyone was allowed to re-enter after 9:00 p.m.

Investigators are now working to determine the suspect. 

If you have any information, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

