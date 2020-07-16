A 34-year-old man was shot several times in the chest during a fight in the parking lot of Green Meadows Apartments at 3867 Log Cabin Drive.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened at Green Meadows Apartments at 3867 Log Cabin Drive.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 34-year-old man was shot several times in the chest during a fight in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The victim then drove to the Circle K store at 3391 Mercer University Drive. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.