Bibb deputies are investigating four armed robberies that happened within a two-hour window Monday night.

The first happened at a Macon Autozone on Vineville Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

It was reported to investigators that a man in a black skeleton mask walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk realized the gun wasn’t real and told the suspect he wouldn’t be robbing him, so the robber ran off without any money.

The second happened at the Krispy Kreme on Pio Nono Avenue around 6:50 p.m.

It was reported to investigators that a man in all black and a mask walked in and showed the cashier a gun. He demanded money and the employee gave him an undisclosed amount.

The third happened at the Boost Mobile on Eisenhower Parkway around 7 p.m.

It was reported to investigators that a man in a black skeleton mask walked into the store with a silver handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He ran away after receiving an undisclosed amount.

The fourth happened at the Macon Family Dollar on Bloomfield Road around 8:50 p.m.

A deputy walked inside and saw the cashiers with their hands in the air. The employees had already given money to the two robbers, but when they saw the deputy, they ran out and dropped it.

The deputy chased the two men down, but they went into the woods and he lost them.

Investigators are trying to determine if the robberies are all connected, and if the man with the skeleton mask is the same man in the first three robberies.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-8CRIME.

