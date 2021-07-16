Bibb deputies investigating 65-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run accident

65-year-old Irene Stubbs was hit and killed on the 2000 block of Old Clinton Road just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the 2000 block of Old Clinton Road Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they got the call just before 9:30 p.m. about a woman lying in the road. When they made it to the scene, deputies found 65-year-old Irene Stubbs dead after being hit by a car. She was pronounced dead by the Bibb County Coroner's Office.

The release says the car that hit Stubbs left the scene before deputies arrived. There are currently no witnesses and no information on the car or driver.