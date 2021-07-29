Bibb deputies investigating after 3 men shot in east Macon

Investigators say it happened at a car detail shop on Main Street

MACON, Ga. — Two men are in critical condition and a third is in stable condition after a shooting Thursday.

According to a news release, it happened in the 600-block of Main Street around 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies that three men were dropped off at the Coliseum emergency room with gunshot wounds. Deputies went to the hospital and found that the three were shot at a car detail shop.

Two of the men were transported to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and are listed in critical, but stable condition. They were identified as 24-year-old Kyler Thompson and 24-year-old Corey Reeves.

The third man, 44-year-old Carlos Jackson, stayed at Coliseum and is listed in stable condition.

So far, investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.