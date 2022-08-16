Bibb deputies investigating after 9-month-old girl's death in car

A 9-month-old girl was found unresponsive after returning home from riding in a car with her mother and siblings during the day.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an infant died Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the hospital just after 4:30 p.m. after a 9-month-old girl was found unresponsive after returning home from riding in a car with her mother and siblings during the day.

The child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

This case is still under investigation.