Bibb deputies investigating after bullet fired into Angel Tree Distribution Center

The Salvation Army says someone fired a shot at the building, shattering a 12-foot glass wall that had toys and clothing for children behind it

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a building the Salvation Army is using as a distribution center was hit by a bullet overnight Friday.

According to Paul John Sardoma, the public information officer with The Salvation Army of Greater Macon, the bullet shattered a 12-foot glass wall at the Angel Tree Distribution Center on Mercer University Drive.

Sardoma says the infant clothing section and toys intended for girls ages 9-12 were behind the glass wall. A bullet and casing was found in the parking lot and building.

He says despite the building being shot at, they intend to finish distributing toys and gifts to children and seniors in Central Georgia.

“The Grinch tried to steal Christmas in Middle Georgia but we will not let that happen,” said Maj. Johnny Poole.

Sardoma says the pick-up of toys will go on as scheduled with security and deputies on site to assist them.